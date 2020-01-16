WWE News: Stephanie McMahon on How She Never Doubted ‘The Power of Women,’ UNICEF Sweepstakes, Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Judo Sweep

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared on BBC Radio today to promote the company’s move to BT Sport. You can check out a clip of Stephanie’s appearance on the show below. Stephanie discussed the rebranding of the WWE women’s division and more. You can check out that clip below.

During the show, she was asked if she ever imagined WWE taking this leap with the women’s division looking back at how the women were used in the 90s. Stephanie McMahon stated, “I never doubted the power of women, and I think it really started with my husband Triple H, Paul Levesque, for WWE at any rate, he started recruiting elite athletes, not just models. And he started training women the same as the men, hired the first-ever coach at the Performance Center and started giving them the same opportunities, the same match time, opportunities at events that were televised, that were non-televised. And on NXT, that live audience started chanting, ‘This is wrestling,” and ‘Women’s wrestling!'”

– Ronda Rousey released a new training vlog today where she demonstrates an Ashi Waza Judo Sweep. You can check out that video in the player below.

– UNICEF is partnering with WWE for the new WWE Principals are Champions WrestleMania Sweepstakes. Schools can register for the program HERE.