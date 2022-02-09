wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Set for Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Upfronts, The Miz Says He Would Dominate Kyle Brandt, The Miz and Pat McAfee Clip

February 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be appearing at the Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Upfronts tomorrow (Feb. 10) at 3:15 pm PT. More details are available below:

– Speaking to NFL Network, The Miz was asked about broadcaster Kyle Brandt, who previously appeared on Real World: Chicago. The Miz was also a cast member on The Real World beforehand. You can view that clip below.

– Speaking of The Miz, he had a fun interaction with Pat McAfee during his live show this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading