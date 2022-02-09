wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Set for Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Upfronts, The Miz Says He Would Dominate Kyle Brandt, The Miz and Pat McAfee Clip
– WWE announced that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be appearing at the Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Upfronts tomorrow (Feb. 10) at 3:15 pm PT. More details are available below:
Join @WWE’s Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon tomorrow, 2/10 @ 3:15PM PT for @BrandInnovators Sports Marketing Upfronts, hosted at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles and presented by @72andSunny!
RSVP here: https://t.co/3Z6F6siRvF #BILivecast #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/Yyk9gTrjCj
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 9, 2022
– Speaking to NFL Network, The Miz was asked about broadcaster Kyle Brandt, who previously appeared on Real World: Chicago. The Miz was also a cast member on The Real World beforehand. You can view that clip below.
We await your response to @mikethemiz 👀 pic.twitter.com/RPjNcGBUPG
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 9, 2022
– Speaking of The Miz, he had a fun interaction with Pat McAfee during his live show this week:
WHAT'S THIS ABAHT @mikethemiz⁉️#PMSinLA pic.twitter.com/QfbM0OBjtZ
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2022
