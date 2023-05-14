– With today being mother’s day, multiple WWE Superstars celebrated the occasion. However, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley celebrated herself, since she is “Mamí” after all. You can check out those tweets below.

To all the moms in my life, thank you for your unconditional love and support. @marysemizanin, we say we have two kids but if we’re being honest it’s three because I’m just a big kid at heart. You are incredible with our girls. Nothing makes me happier than watching you with… pic.twitter.com/uWxQJO68Ki — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 14, 2023

Happy Mother’s Day 🤍 love you mom as big as the sky

Winky pic.twitter.com/xrugqi6MtC — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 14, 2023

Happy Mother’s Day to the keeper of La Chancla 🩴 and the best momma a girl could ask for! pic.twitter.com/6KdqjHugnx — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 14, 2023

– WWE and A&E have released some new preview clips for tonight’s Superstar Sunday block, featuring new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America. In Most Wanted Treasures, DDP and Mick Foley are on the hunt for rare Randy Savage memorabilia. Meanwhile, Steve Austin drives a monster truck.



