WWE News: Superstars Celebrate Mother’s Day, More Superstar Sunday Preview Clips

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

– With today being mother’s day, multiple WWE Superstars celebrated the occasion. However, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley celebrated herself, since she is “Mamí” after all. You can check out those tweets below.

– WWE and A&E have released some new preview clips for tonight’s Superstar Sunday block, featuring new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America. In Most Wanted Treasures, DDP and Mick Foley are on the hunt for rare Randy Savage memorabilia. Meanwhile, Steve Austin drives a monster truck.


