WWE News: Superstars in Mountain Dew Major Melon Ad, The Best of the APA Lineup & Trailer

– In addition to John Cena appearing as the face of the new Mountain Dew Major Melon flavor, with a commercial set to debut at the Super Bowl, WWE is also partnering up with Mountain Dew Major Melon with Superstars appearing in a new ad. You can check out the announcement and video below:

To help get fans ready for the Mtn Dew Major Melon Super Bowl LV ad featuring WWE Superstar John Cena, WWE and Mtn Dew have partnered to show how the world’s greatest athletes have been training with watermelons all week long. From watermelon weightlifting to smashing watermelons to oblivion, in the social video below WWE Superstars including Charlotte Flair, Carmella and Sheamus take their training regimen to the extreme in preparation for the Big Game.

When life gives you melons, you have to take your training to the next level. @MountainDew #MTNDEWMAJORMELON #ad pic.twitter.com/2e0mTI0Jd3 — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021

– As previously reported, The Best of WWE: The Best of the APA debuted on the WWE Network today. Here’s a full lineup for the presentation, hosted by Matt Camp:

* The Acolytes vs. Kane and X-PAC for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Raw, May 31, 1999

* The Acolytes vs. The Hardy Boyz and Michael Hayes for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Fully Loaded 1999

* Tag Team Turmoil Match, Summerslam 1999

* APA vs. Chuck Palumbo and Sean O’Haire, Invasion 2001

* Barroom Brawl Invitational, Vengeance 2003

* APA vs. Mean Street Posse, Heat, December 5, 1999

* APA and Undertaker vs. FBI, SmackDown June 26, 2003

* APA vs. World’s Greatest Tag Team, Tribute to the Troops 2003

You can also check out a trailer for The Best of the APA below: