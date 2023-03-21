– Next week’s episodes of Wheel of Fortune will feature WWE Superstars appearing on the show. Here’s the lineup for next week (via PWInsider):

* Monday, March 27: Drew McIntyre, Carmella, Xavier Woods

* Tuesday, March 28: Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, Sonya Deville

* Wednesday, March 29: Big E, Bayley, Liv Morgan

* Thursday, March 30: Natalya, The Miz, Kofi Kingston

– A new episode of Biography: WWE Legends airs on Sunday, March 26. The next episode will feature Charlotte Flair. The following preview clips are now available:





– WWE 24 showcased Zelina Vega’s journey to WrestleMania 38. At the event, Zelina and Carmella lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Sasha Banks and Naomi in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match. You can check out that clip below.