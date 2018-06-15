WWE News: Suspect Named in Theft of Rusev’s Wallet, Something Else to Wrestle With Synopsis For Next Week

– A suspect has been named in the theft of Rusev’s wallet at the Sheraton Hotel in Memphis over the weekend. Fox 13 Memphis reports that according to police, cleaning woman Portia Williams is a suspect in the theft of Rusev’s wallet and Lana’s Sony digital camera. The outlet reports that the couple, who were in town for a WWE and Boys & Girls Club anti-bullying event, left their hotel room for about forty minutes and when the returned, the items were missing.

According to police, Williams said she found Rusev’s wallet in the trash inside a chicken box. It was missing the $500 that had been inside it when Rusev last had it. The money and the camera are still missing. Paige also said she had items stolen from the hotel.

Rusev said he planned on pressing charges and that the head of security said he was at fault for leaving the items in the room.

