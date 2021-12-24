WWE News: T-BAR Tweets That He Has Found Veer Mahaan, NXT UK Stars Trent Seven & Jinny Share Favorite WWE Matches & Moments Of 2021

– As previously noted, Veer Mahaan is still coming. WWE has been hyping Mahaan’s journey to Raw for nearly two months, and T-BAR took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he has found Mahaan. Of course, the reasoning behind T-BAR’s claim is the fact that the two recently had a match on Main Event.

“Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu!” T-BAR wrote.

No word yet on when the Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw storyline will reach its climax.

– BT Sport has released a new video with NXT UK superstars Trent Seven and Jinny looking back at the year that was in WWE, NXT, and NXT UK. Here’s the description for the video: