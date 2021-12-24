wrestling / News
WWE News: T-BAR Tweets That He Has Found Veer Mahaan, NXT UK Stars Trent Seven & Jinny Share Favorite WWE Matches & Moments Of 2021
– As previously noted, Veer Mahaan is still coming. WWE has been hyping Mahaan’s journey to Raw for nearly two months, and T-BAR took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he has found Mahaan. Of course, the reasoning behind T-BAR’s claim is the fact that the two recently had a match on Main Event.
“Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu!” T-BAR wrote.
No word yet on when the Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw storyline will reach its climax.
Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/Ibery1Jpe4
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) December 23, 2021
– BT Sport has released a new video with NXT UK superstars Trent Seven and Jinny looking back at the year that was in WWE, NXT, and NXT UK. Here’s the description for the video:
NXT UK Superstars Trent Seven and Jinny take a light-hearted look back at WWE, NXT and NXT UK in 2021. They recall some of their favourite matches and moments, as well as choosing their male and female WWE Superstars of the Year in this Run-In Awards Show Special. #TheRunIn