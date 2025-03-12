wrestling / News
WWE News: Talent Scouts at Recent European Shows, Note on Mike Rome, Staff Cuts
March 12, 2025
– Fightful Select reports that WWE talent scouts Jim Smallman, René Casselly, and Ulf Herman were in attendance for the wXw 16 Carat Gold Weekend, along with several promoters from Europe. Additionally, Jim Smallman was also reportedly present at the recent Evolution Wrestling event on February 22 and PROGRESS My Own Destiny on February 23. Fightful notes that his visit to the PROGRESS show was said to be a positive one.
– Fightful also reports that Mike Rome was not in attendance at last week’s edition of NXT for personal reasons.
– Following some of the recent WWE talent cuts, Fightful reports that WWE also made multiple cuts in its production departments.
