WWE News: The Bachelor Spoofed to Hype Rusev Storyline, Andrade & Charlotte Work Out
– WWE is leaning into the reality show drama for the Rusev vs. Lana and Bobby Lashley angle, spoofing The Bachelor in a new image. WWE posted the following image, a direct parody of a promo shot for The Bachelor season 23, teasing “Rusev the Bachelor”:
He's here for the right reasons. 🌹 @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/GSzoZnMTwQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2020
– The WWE Español YouTube account shared the following video of couple Andrade and Charlotte Flair working out:
