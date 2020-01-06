wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bachelor Spoofed to Hype Rusev Storyline, Andrade & Charlotte Work Out

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is leaning into the reality show drama for the Rusev vs. Lana and Bobby Lashley angle, spoofing The Bachelor in a new image. WWE posted the following image, a direct parody of a promo shot for The Bachelor season 23, teasing “Rusev the Bachelor”:

– The WWE Español YouTube account shared the following video of couple Andrade and Charlotte Flair working out:

