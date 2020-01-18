wrestling / News
WWE News: The Fiend Bray Wyatt Beats Daniel Bryan in Dark Match, Preview Video for Next Week’s Raw, Full Royal Rumble 2010 Match Video

– WrestlingInc.com reports that The Fiend Bray Wyatt defended the Universal title last night following 205 Live in a dark match main event. He reportedly beat Daniel Bryan in a one-one-one match.
– WWE released a new preview video for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. The show will feature Andrade defending his US title against Rey Mysterio in a ladder match. Also, Liv Morgan and Rusev will face Lana and Bobby Lashley in a mixed tag team match.
– WWE released the full Royal Rumble match video for the 2010 event. You can watch the full match video below.
