WWE News: The Rise of The Rock to be Featured on WWE Timeline, WWE Break It Down to Showcase Sasha Banks, New Gallery for Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt Figure

– WWE Network News reports that an upcoming episode of WWE Timeline will showcase the rise of The Rock in WWE. The upcoming episode, ‘By Any means Necessary,” will debut on the WWE Network on Tuesday, September 1. Here’s an official synopsis:

Long before you could smell what The Rock is cooking, a blue-chip rookie named Rocky Maivia encounters merciless fan rejection and constant chants of “Rocky Sucks”. Maivia fights to succeed by any means necessary, taking over a Nation en route to becoming The Most Electrifying Man in Sports-Entertainment.

– Additionally, WWE Network News is also reporting that a new episode of WWE Break It Down will be showcasing WWE women’s tag team champion, Sasha Banks. The episode will be available on the network on Friday, September 4.

– WWE.com has a new photo gallery available for the upcoming Firefly Fun House Bray Wyatt Elite Collection action figure. The figure is a Ringside Collectibles exclusive item and comes with accessories of Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit and The Boss (Vince McMahon puppet). You can check out the photo gallery by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below: