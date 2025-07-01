wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Finally Meets Jelly Roll In Person for the First Time, Vault Showcases a Bret Hart Mixtape, Top 10 Raw Moments

July 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown The Rock, Kevin nash Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Champion and TKO Board of Directors member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally met Jelly Roll in person for the first time at American Idol. You can view a clip of their first-time meeting below.

In 2017, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson heard “Only” by Jelly Roll on a shuffled playlist. Going through a tough time, he connected deeply with the lyrics and reached out to Jelly Roll personally to acknowledge his songwriting and artistry.

What began was a long-standing friendship via texting and social media, supporting one another’s projects and checking in periodically.

The two finally got to cross paths recently at a taping of American Idol. With their mutual childhood ties to Nashville, Dwayne brought Jelly a simple but meaningful gift recognizing their Nashville routes and how far Jelly has come.

WWE Vault showcased Bret Hart with a four-hour collection of full-length matches, interview excerpts, and rare outside-the-ring footage:

Celebrate Bret “Hit Man” Hart with this four-hour collection of full-length matches (both iconic and under-the-radar alike), interview excerpts and rare outside-the-ring footage featuring The Excellence of Execution.

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bret Hart, Jelly Roll, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading