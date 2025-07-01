– Former WWE Champion and TKO Board of Directors member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally met Jelly Roll in person for the first time at American Idol. You can view a clip of their first-time meeting below.

In 2017, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson heard “Only” by Jelly Roll on a shuffled playlist. Going through a tough time, he connected deeply with the lyrics and reached out to Jelly Roll personally to acknowledge his songwriting and artistry.

What began was a long-standing friendship via texting and social media, supporting one another’s projects and checking in periodically.

The two finally got to cross paths recently at a taping of American Idol. With their mutual childhood ties to Nashville, Dwayne brought Jelly a simple but meaningful gift recognizing their Nashville routes and how far Jelly has come.