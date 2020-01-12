wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock on NFL Player Wearing Cleats With His Image, Triple H Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas, Big Show’s Top 10 Biggest Knockouts
– The Rock gave a shout out to NFL player George Kittle of the San Frisco 49ers for wearing some cleats with The Rock’s image on them. You can check out The Rock’s tweet on the subject below.
The Rock wrote, “Big love and gratitude to my boy @gkittle46, ‘The People’s Tight End’ for rocking these electrifying custom ROCK’s made by @MACHE275”
Big love and gratitude to my boy @gkittle46, “The People’s Tight End” for rocking these electrifying custom ROCK’s made by @MACHE275. @49ers 🦾 #bloodsweatrespect #bringit pic.twitter.com/GLdm0ZcEdv
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 11, 2020
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is out and features new artwork for NXT founder and WWE executive Triple H. You can check out that new video below.
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Big Show and his Top 10 Biggest Knockouts. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Recalls Chasing a Guy Down Thinking He Tried to Rob a Backstage Poker Game
- Big Swole, Several Other Wrestlers Call Out Tessa Blanchard Over Racial Slur and Bullying, Kiera Hogan Defends Her
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE