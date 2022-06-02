wrestling / News
WWE News: The Run-In Previews Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel, Preview for Today’s NXT UK
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
– NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven and BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong previewed Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 on The Run-In.
– WWE released a preview clip for today’s episode of NXT UK:
More Trending Stories
- MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown
- Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE
- Kurt Angle Recalls Trying To ‘Blow Up’ John Cena In WWE Debut Match On SmackDown, Reaction To Cena’s Performance