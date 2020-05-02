wrestling / News

WWE News: The Singh Bros. Wish The Rock a Happy Birthday, Share Advice He Once Gave Them, Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Off-Day Activities on Pop Question

May 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstars The Singh Bros. wished The Rock a happy birthday and shared a photo with him and reflected on some advice he previously gave them on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.

They wrote in the caption, “‘Always keep throwing ideas at the wall. Ignore the negativity & outside noise. Someone is always watching & will notice.’ Advice like this is always inspiring and appreciated. Thank you. Happy Birthday, @TheRock!”

– WWE released a new Pop Question video today where some Superstars revealed their favorite off-day activities. You can check out that video below.

