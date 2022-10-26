wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s The Bump With The Boogeyman & Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose Dominates NXT on WWE Playlist

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 10-26-2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with The Boogeyman, Liv Morgan, and Shotzi:

As noted, Mandy Rose has now hit one year as WWE NXT Women’s Champion. WWE has now released a new Playlist feature showing her domination of NXT:

