WWE News: Three Things To Know Before Raw, John Cena Answers IMDB Questions

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE RAW

– WWE Now has their preview for this week’s Raw up, with three things to know before tonight’s show. You can see it below:

– IMDB released the following video featuring John Cena answering questions about movies and his career:

John Cena, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

