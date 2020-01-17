wrestling / News
WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Smackdown, Video Looks at King Corbin Getting City Named After Him
– WWE Now has posted its preview for tonight’s Smackdown, with three things you need to know before the show:
– WWE also posted the following video from The Bump, which looks at Corbin, Kentucky renaming itself King Corbin for a day:
