WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Smackdown, WWE Now on Raw Fist Fight, Every Royal Rumble Final Entrant Video
January 10, 2020
– WWE Now has released their preview of this week’s Smackdown, with three things to know before tonight’s show. You can see the video below:
– The brand has also released a preview of the six-man “Fist Fight” that is set to take place on next week’s Raw. Big Show will team with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain in the fight, which airs on Monday’s episode.
– WWE posted the following video of every final entrant in Royal Rumble history:
