WWE News: Tool Guitarist Adam Jones Works on Rey Fenix’s Entrance Music, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, Gunther vs. Pat McAfee Hype Video Package
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE spotlighted Tool guitarist Adam Jones for adding to the WWE entrance music for Rey Fenix, which was featured last night on SmackDown. WWE noted, “Thanks to @AdamJones_tv of Tool, @ReyFenixMx’s entrance music just got even more iconic! 🎸🎶 #SmackDown.” You can view a clip of Rey Fenix’s new entrance theme below:
Thanks to @AdamJones_tv of Tool, @ReyFenixMx's entrance music just got even more iconic! 🎸🎶#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JFbeE3EoUs
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 SmackDown Moments from last night:
– WWE released a hype video package for Gunther vs. Pat McAfee at Backlash:
