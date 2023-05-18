wrestling / News
WWE News: Tribute to Superstar Billy Graham, Top 25 Greatest Debuts, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
May 18, 2023
– WWE showcased the late Superstar Billy Graham’s Hall of Fame Induction video for the Class of 2004:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Greatest Debuts of All Time:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze continued Battle of the Brands this week on UpUpDownDown:
