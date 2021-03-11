WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart, NXT UK Preview, New WWE Reality Series Debuts Next Month

– In a post on Twitter, Triple H congratulated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart on their NXT Women’s Tag Team title win on last night’s episode.

He wrote: “The importance of any title is judged by the level of competition fighting for it. I’d say night one of the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Titles is a good indication of what’s to come. Congratulations to @ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon. #HERstory #WeAreNXT”

The importance of any title is judged by the level of competition fighting for it. I’d say night one of the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Titles is a good indication of what’s to come. Congratulations to @ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon. #HERstory #WeAreNXT https://t.co/y9J7tGAvxc — Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2021

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will include:

* Tyler Bate vs. Dave Mastiff

* Piper Niven & Jack Starz vs. Jinny & Joseph Conners

* Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

– WWE’s new reality series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasure will debut on April 18 on A&E. The series will debut after A&E’s documentary on Steve Austin.