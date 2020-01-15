WWE News: Triple H Plays Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction, Video of Stephanie McMahon on The Bump

– Triple H played a round of Fact or Fiction regarding statements on his Wikipedia page in a new video. Loudwire spoke with the WWE executive for the latest video in their series, which you can see below. Triple H discusses how he first fell in love with wrestling, getting into the business, the origin of the Pedigree, why he left WCW and signed with WWE, the origin of his ‘The Game’ nickname and more.

He noted that the mention on his Wikipedia for why he left WCW — that they turned down his request to be promoted as a singles guy — was false and recounted the story he told on his WWE Network documentary about how he wanted to only sign a one-year contract and that when it came up, he met with Vince McMahon and received an offer, which he accepted because the signs in WCW were already there that there was a problem. He also shoots down a claim that Phil Mushnick coined the name D-Generation X.

– WWE posted the following video of Stephanie McMahon appearing on The Bump to celebrate WWE’s move to BT Sport in the UK: