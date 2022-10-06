wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Remembers Bruno Sammartino for His Birthday, Bianca Belair Relives Her Journey to the Title, Rey Mysterio Becomes a Food Truck Chef
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H paid tribute to later WWE Hall of Famer and former champion Bruno Sammartino for Sammartino’s 87th birthday. Triple H wrote, “Bruno Sammartino set the standard for what it means to be a @WWE Superstar. One of the toughest competitors to ever step into the ring, a legendary champion and a true friend… we remember Bruno today on what would have been his 87th birthday.”
Sammartino passed away in 2018. He was 82 years old.
– WWE released a clip showcasing Bianca Belair reliving her journey to the WWE and the Raw Women’s Title:
– WWE released a Small Business Superstars video featuring Rey Mysterio meeting Geronimo Alva and his mother Mireya López, co-founders of Antojitos Guayabitos. Mysterio also helped make food for their lunch rush, which you can see below:
