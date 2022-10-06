– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H paid tribute to later WWE Hall of Famer and former champion Bruno Sammartino for Sammartino’s 87th birthday. Triple H wrote, “Bruno Sammartino set the standard for what it means to be a @WWE Superstar. One of the toughest competitors to ever step into the ring, a legendary champion and a true friend… we remember Bruno today on what would have been his 87th birthday.”

Sammartino passed away in 2018. He was 82 years old.

Bruno Sammartino set the standard for what it means to be a @WWE Superstar. One of the toughest competitors to ever step into the ring, a legendary champion and a true friend… we remember Bruno today on what would have been his 87th birthday. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 6, 2022

– WWE released a clip showcasing Bianca Belair reliving her journey to the WWE and the Raw Women’s Title:

– WWE released a Small Business Superstars video featuring Rey Mysterio meeting Geronimo Alva and his mother Mireya López, co-founders of Antojitos Guayabitos. Mysterio also helped make food for their lunch rush, which you can see below: