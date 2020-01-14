WWE News: Triple H Thanks Fans in Blackpool for TakeOver, Matt Riddle and Kacy Catanzaro Celebrate Birthdays, Full 2013 Royal Rumble Match

– Triple H posted a message on Twitter earlier today to thanke the fans in Blackpool, England for coming out to Sunday’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event. You can check out his tweet below.

Triple H wrote, “An unforgettable night for @NXTUK in Blackpool, England on Sunday. THANK YOU for supporting our Superstars and representing YOUR brand. #WeAreNXTUK #NXTUKTakeOver.”

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* NXT Superstar Matt Riddle turns 34 years old.

* NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro turns 30 years old.

* WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan turns 66 years old.

* Former WCW and WWE Superstar Ernest The Cat Miller Turns 56.

– WWE released the full Royal Rumble match video from the 2013 event. You can check out that video below.