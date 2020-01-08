wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H & Vic Joseph Hype NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, Stock Up, Latest DaMandyz Donutz

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WALTER Joe Coffey NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– Triple H and Vic Joseph took to Twitter to promote Sunday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II show. You can see the posts below from the two ahead of the show, which airs at 3 PM ET on WWE Network:

– WWE’s stock closed at $66.40 on Tuesday, up $1.26 (1.93%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.42% on the day.

– The latest episode of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s DaMandyz Donutz YouTube series is online, with the two checking out Harbord Bakers & Calandria in Toronto:

