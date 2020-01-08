WWE News: Triple H & Vic Joseph Hype NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II, Stock Up, Latest DaMandyz Donutz

– Triple H and Vic Joseph took to Twitter to promote Sunday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II show. You can see the posts below from the two ahead of the show, which airs at 3 PM ET on WWE Network:

Back to where it all began. Where fans and Superstars alike joined together to say THIS IS OUR BRAND. Before we return to Blackpool for #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II, see how we got there. See the latest #PrimeTarget on this week's episode of @NXTUK on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/7MuZ0t884X — Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2020

Hard to put into words what @NXTUK means to me. It’s where @TripleH gave me my first opportunity, where I learned from @McGuinnessNigel, where I was part of the foundation that grew into an empire! Don’t miss #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II THIS Sunday on the @WWENetwork #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/ET9C5KbxVC — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) January 7, 2020

– WWE’s stock closed at $66.40 on Tuesday, up $1.26 (1.93%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.42% on the day.

– The latest episode of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s DaMandyz Donutz YouTube series is online, with the two checking out Harbord Bakers & Calandria in Toronto: