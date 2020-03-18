wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Undertaker vs. Batista Match Video, This Week’s Raw in 3 Minutes, EC3 Turns 37
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released the full Batista vs. The Undertaker World Heavyweight title match from WrestleMania 23. You can check out the full match video below.
– FOX Sports released a Raw in 3 Minutes video, which you can see below.
– The Top one percenter, EC3, celebrates his birthday today and turns 37 years old. WWE also wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.
Happy birthday to the Top 1%, @therealec3! ♓️ pic.twitter.com/vENKfuGQLs
— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Renee Young Teases New WWE Backstage Content Even During Production Shutdown
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes