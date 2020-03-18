wrestling / News

WWE News: Full Undertaker vs. Batista Match Video, This Week’s Raw in 3 Minutes, EC3 Turns 37

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker WWE

– WWE released the full Batista vs. The Undertaker World Heavyweight title match from WrestleMania 23. You can check out the full match video below.

– FOX Sports released a Raw in 3 Minutes video, which you can see below.

– The Top one percenter, EC3, celebrates his birthday today and turns 37 years old. WWE also wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EC3, RAW, Wrestlemania 23, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading