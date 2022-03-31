wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on Bobby Lashley’s Status On WWE Internal Roster, Details On Next Episode of Young Rock, NBC Holding Young Rock Contest
– PWInsider reports that after his return to WWE TV on Monday night, Bobby Lashley is now listed as a babyface on the WWE’s internal roster. Lashley will face Omos at Wrestlemania this weekend.
– NBC is running a contest in which winners can get a trip to one of the three locations featured in Young Rock season two: Honolulu, Nashville or Calgary. You can get more information here.
– Next week’s episode of Young Rock is called “In the Dark.”
Here’s a synopsis: Rocky promises he will find the family an apartment by the time Ata arrives from Hawaii, but the clock is ticking. Dwayne settles into his new Nashville life with the help of an old family friend, Downtown Bruno.
