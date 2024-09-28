wrestling / News

WWE News: Vault Footage of Dusty Rhodes in NXT, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, The Best of Super Tag Teams

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE Vault showcased footage of Dusty Rhodes in NXT:

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more Battle of the Brands on WWE 2K24 on UpUpDownDown:

– WWE is streaming the best of super tag teams match marathon:

