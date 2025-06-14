wrestling / News
WWE News: Vault Reveals Rare Rick Rude & Ultimate Warrior Tag Team Dark Match, More SmackDown Video Highlights
June 14, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Vault showcased a rare dark match featuring Ultimate Warrior and Texas Tornado vs. Rick Rude and Mr. Perfect from an August 1990 Superstars TV taping:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
More Trending Stories
- Absent WWE Wrestler Reportedly Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Says WrestleMania Going Back To Las Vegas Proves This Is A New WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals When He Lost His Passion For Pro Wrestling
- Details On Match Being Planned For AEW All In: Texas (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)