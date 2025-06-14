wrestling / News

WWE News: Vault Reveals Rare Rick Rude & Ultimate Warrior Tag Team Dark Match, More SmackDown Video Highlights

June 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 5 Ultimate Warrior Rick Rude Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Vault showcased a rare dark match featuring Ultimate Warrior and Texas Tornado vs. Rick Rude and Mr. Perfect from an August 1990 Superstars TV taping:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:











