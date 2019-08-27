wrestling / News
WWE News: Viking Raiders Say No Tag Team Is Safe, Sarah Schreiber Plays ‘What’s My Name’ With Raw Crowd
August 26, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of the Viking Raiders reacting to their loss in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Raw. The two say that they are going to lay waste to the tag team division and no tag team in WWE, regardless of brand, is safe:
– WWE posted video of Sarah Schreiber playing “What’s My Name” with WWE fans during the commercial break. You can see the video below:
