WWE News: Viking Raiders Say No Tag Team Is Safe, Sarah Schreiber Plays ‘What’s My Name’ With Raw Crowd

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Experience War Raiders WWE Raw

– WWE posted the following video of the Viking Raiders reacting to their loss in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Raw. The two say that they are going to lay waste to the tag team division and no tag team in WWE, regardless of brand, is safe:

– WWE posted video of Sarah Schreiber playing “What’s My Name” with WWE fans during the commercial break. You can see the video below:

