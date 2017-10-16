wrestling / News
WWE News: WarGames VIP Packages Announced, Adam Cole on CNN Show, Shawn Michaels Film on HBO
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the VIP packages for NXT Takeover: WarGames. The packages are available here in limited supply and include:
* VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover: WarGames at Toyota Center.
* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show.
* Photo opportunity with NXT Superstars.
* Group Photo on the entrance ramp.
* VIP Access to the merchandise stand before doors open.
* NXT Takeover: WarGames collectible poster.
– Adam Cole and his girlfriend Britt Baker are set to appear on CNN’s Parts Unknown next Sunday.
– The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, the WWE Studios faith-based dramedy with Shawn Michaels in a supporting role, is now available to watch on HBO On Demand.