WWE News: WWE Supercut Looks At Every Champion Of The Women’s Evolution, Preview Clips For This Week’s Straight Up Steve Austin

– The women’s evolution in WWE takes center stage in the newest installment of WWE Supercut, as the newest video looks at every superstar that has held a women’s title in WWE since the start of the evolution in WWE.

– USA Network has released a couple of preview clips for this week’s edition of Straight Up Steve Austin, which will feature stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer. In the clips, Austin and Kreischer shotgun beers, eat steak, and try a drive-by shooting range. You can watch the videos below.