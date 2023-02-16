WWE News: WWE Announces Social Media Ambassador For Elimination Chamber, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event, Preview of Final Episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do

– WWE has announced that Emily Agard, host of Sportsnet’s Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month, will be the social media ambassador in Canada for Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Emily Agard, host of Sportsnet’s Plays of the Month and Misplays of the Month, is set to serve as WWE’s official Social Media Ambassador for Canada this weekend in anticipation of WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Throughout the weekend, you will be able to find Emily across WWE and Sportsnet’s digital and social channels (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok) as she covers her experiences interviewing Superstars, visiting the WWE Superstore, appearing on WWE’s The Bump, and of course, taking in the action at both Friday Night SmackDown and WWE Elimination Chamber at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

In addition to being an on-air host, Emily can be found all over Sportsnet’s digital and social channels chatting it up with athletes and celebrities from every major sport and entertainment staple, from WWE Superstars and NHL players to entertainment giants like Ed Sheeran, Jake Gyllenhaal and many more. In 2019, Emily was the tailgate host for the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Championship run, hyping up thousands of fans night after night in the heart of Toronto.

Keep your eyes peeled across social media for a one-of-a-kind perspective of all things Montreal during a monumental WWE Elimination Chamber weekend courtesy of Sportsnet Social Media Ambassador, Emily Agard!

– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following matches:

* Bron Breakker vs. Akira Tozawa

* Dana Brooke vs. Wendy Choo

– The fourth and final episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs tonight on E!.

Here’s a synopsis: After a roller-coaster week, Nikki, Artem and Matteo are finally reunited in Paris; Nikki and Artem must lay all their cards on the table before they walk down the aisle; the romance and spontaneity of Paris helps reignite a spark between the couple.