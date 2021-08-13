wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Hoping To ‘Amp Up’ Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Tonight, WWE Issues Statement On Passing of Dominic DeNucci, WWE Looking For New Manager of Talent ID Operations

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WrestleVotes reports that WWE is hoping to ‘amp up’ the feud between Roman Reigns and John Cena for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The two are set to meet at Summerslam and while it’s believed the match will sell itself on their names alone, there are some in the company who feel the build has been “lackluster.”

– WWE issued the following statement on the passing of Dominic DeNucci, who died at the age of 89.

WWE is saddened to learn that Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89.

Born in Venice, Italy, DeNucci blazed a trail in wrestling that spanned the globe. From early career beginnings in Canada, Australia, Japan and the midwestern United States, DeNucci debuted in New York City for WWE in 1967. A formidable pairing with Bruno Sammartino saw the two Italian-born wrestlers capture the WWE International Tag Team Championship in 1971. DeNucci would later win the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside both Victor Rivera and Dino Bravo. He would go on to challenge inaugural Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson multiple times before the end of his 15-year run with WWE.

After retiring from competition, DeNucci transitioned into a role as a well-renowned trainer. DeNucci notably trained Mick Foley, Moondog Spot, Shane Douglas and others.

WWE extends its condolences to DeNucci’s family, friends and fans.

– WWE is currently hiring a Manager, Talent ID Operations. You can find more information here.

Manager, Talent ID Operations

Job Summary

The WWE is adding to its Talent ID team and is looking for an experienced individual to help find and identify elite athletes around the world that have a passion and desire to become WWE superstars.

This role joins a team responsible for building upon the WWE brand by creating compelling entertainers through talent identification, recruitment, development, and training.

Responsibilities

  • Scout, recruit, and connect with elite athletes to better analyze and evaluate their potential within the WWE
  • Build relationships with agents, athletic directors, scouts, managers, coaches, and other player personnel leaders throughout the sports industry to help scale talent identification
  • Coordinate meetings between athletes, coaches, managers, and WWE Talent Development leaders
  • Attend various sport networking events to build strong relationships with those within the sports community and promote the opportunities that the WWE can provide to elite athletes
  • Coordinate contract negotiations and other talent related needs
  • Manage a robust athlete prospect database to help support the tracking of talent ID and development

    • Requirements

  • Ability to build strong relationships and leverage a strong network
  • Understand the world and lifestyle of an elite athlete
  • Work with the social media team to utilize full capabilities
  • Familiarity with sports contracts and negotiations
  • Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
  • Intrinsically driven and organized with strong time management skills
  • Availability to travel frequently and to work during evenings and weekends
  • Experience as a college or professional athlete, scout, player personnel manager, athlete agent, or similar role is a plus

