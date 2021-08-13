wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Hoping To ‘Amp Up’ Roman Reigns vs. John Cena Tonight, WWE Issues Statement On Passing of Dominic DeNucci, WWE Looking For New Manager of Talent ID Operations
– WrestleVotes reports that WWE is hoping to ‘amp up’ the feud between Roman Reigns and John Cena for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The two are set to meet at Summerslam and while it’s believed the match will sell itself on their names alone, there are some in the company who feel the build has been “lackluster.”
Source in creative said an objective for tonight’s SmackDown was to really amp up the rivalry between Reigns & Cena. The match will sell itself on names alone, but some feel the build has been lackluster.
– WWE issued the following statement on the passing of Dominic DeNucci, who died at the age of 89.
WWE is saddened to learn that Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89.
Born in Venice, Italy, DeNucci blazed a trail in wrestling that spanned the globe. From early career beginnings in Canada, Australia, Japan and the midwestern United States, DeNucci debuted in New York City for WWE in 1967. A formidable pairing with Bruno Sammartino saw the two Italian-born wrestlers capture the WWE International Tag Team Championship in 1971. DeNucci would later win the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside both Victor Rivera and Dino Bravo. He would go on to challenge inaugural Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson multiple times before the end of his 15-year run with WWE.
After retiring from competition, DeNucci transitioned into a role as a well-renowned trainer. DeNucci notably trained Mick Foley, Moondog Spot, Shane Douglas and others.
WWE extends its condolences to DeNucci’s family, friends and fans.
– WWE is currently hiring a Manager, Talent ID Operations. You can find more information here.
