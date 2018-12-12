WWE News: WWE MMC Viewership Notes & Week 13 Highlights

– WWE last night’s Mixed Match Challenge came to a close last night. R-Truth & Carmella will face Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals, and the winners will earn the #30 spots in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches at the 2019 Royal Rumble, plus a vacation to anywhere in the world

– According to Wrestling Inc, Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 17,700 live viewers. This is down from last week’s high of 44,700 live viewers. The high for this season was 74,400 live viewers in Week 6.

* Week 1: 52,500

* Week 2: N/A

* Week 3: 42,800

* Week 4: 72,000

* Week 5: 74,400

* Week 6: 35,000

* Week 7: 67,000

* Week 8: 17,700 (aired live during the day from England)

* Week 9: 54,300

* Week 10: 14,000

* Week 11: 17,400

* Week 12: 44,700

* Week 13: 17,700

– Here are highlights from last night….



