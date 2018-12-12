wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE MMC Viewership Notes & Week 13 Highlights
– WWE last night’s Mixed Match Challenge came to a close last night. R-Truth & Carmella will face Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals, and the winners will earn the #30 spots in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches at the 2019 Royal Rumble, plus a vacation to anywhere in the world
– According to Wrestling Inc, Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 17,700 live viewers. This is down from last week’s high of 44,700 live viewers. The high for this season was 74,400 live viewers in Week 6.
* Week 1: 52,500
* Week 2: N/A
* Week 3: 42,800
* Week 4: 72,000
* Week 5: 74,400
* Week 6: 35,000
* Week 7: 67,000
* Week 8: 17,700 (aired live during the day from England)
* Week 9: 54,300
* Week 10: 14,000
* Week 11: 17,400
* Week 12: 44,700
* Week 13: 17,700
– Here are highlights from last night….
Let's get the #WWEMMC Semifinals going!@WWEApollo joins @itsBayleyWWE, and they'll face @AliciaFoxy & @JinderMahal right now on @Facebook Watch!
Head over to https://t.co/SjudOcDWH1 to watch it LIVE! pic.twitter.com/rPO22Dfnj8
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
.@WWEApollo out here showing #WWEMMC what he's all about! pic.twitter.com/Yi8PcI9AZ2
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
They've done it!
We'll see @AliciaFoxy & @JinderMahal THIS SUNDAY at #WWETLC for the FINALS of #WWEMMC Season 2! pic.twitter.com/2BY4zeCaou
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
If @mikethemiz & @WWEAsuka want to win #WWEMMC AGAIN… they'll need to take down @CarmellaWWE and @RonKillings RIGHT NOW on @Facebook Watch! pic.twitter.com/4UcszJQ55H
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
Not even @WWEAsuka can reject a DANCE BREAK invitation from @CarmellaWWE & @RonKillings! #WWEMMC @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/pDUcyzt0xe
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
What has @mikethemiz just done?!??! @WWEAsuka @CarmellaWWE @RonKillings #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/cijGxHB4id
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018
See you Sunday, @CarmellaWWE & @RonKillings.
They've secured a place in the Finals of #WWEMMC at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/0lWrS4FN7G
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2018