WWE News: WWE Offering Live Event Deal For 3:16 Day, Steve Austin’s Lager Now Available, Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Event In Trenton

– WWE is offering 30% off of ‘select’ live event tickets for 3:16 Day. The offer was sent to their mailing list for the “next 16 hours” and will end at 2 AM ET tomorrow. You can use it here.

– WWE will return to Trenton, NJ on May 7 at the Cure Insurance Arena. The online pre-sale begins today with the code WWEFAN. Those advertised include Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull American Lager is now available.