WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at R-Truth’s 24/7 Title Wins, Roman Reigns on His Entrance, UpUpDownDown Rumble Set
– A new episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship wins. You can see the video below:
– Xavier Woods noted on Twitter that the first UpUpDownDown Rumble takes place next week:
1/27/2020 we will have our first ever #UuddRumble! Contestants are as follows – @WWEUsos @itsBayleyWWE , @SashaBanksWWE and @TrueKofi More competitors to be announced tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/VQ7DMtOioS
— Pax South ✈️ Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 19, 2020
– Roman Reigns posted to his Twitter answering a fan question about why he has a piece of mat on the ramp during his entrance:
Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020
