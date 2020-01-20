wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at R-Truth’s 24/7 Title Wins, Roman Reigns on His Entrance, UpUpDownDown Rumble Set

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth 24/7 Title Reign 13

– A new episode of WWE Playlist is online, looking at R-Truth’s 24/7 Championship wins. You can see the video below:

– Xavier Woods noted on Twitter that the first UpUpDownDown Rumble takes place next week:

– Roman Reigns posted to his Twitter answering a fan question about why he has a piece of mat on the ramp during his entrance:

