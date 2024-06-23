– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods celebrated the 20th anniversary of his pro wrestling career in a post on his X account. He also shared a video where he looks back on his career when he first got started. He wrote on today’s career milestone, “This summer marks my 20th year as a professional wrestler. 20 years of traveling the world doing what I love most. 20 years and there’s still so much that I want to do. Thanks for rocking with me on this journey! @WWE”

This summer marks my 20th year as a professional wrestler. 20 years of traveling the world doing what I love most. 20 years and there's still so much that I want to do. Thanks for rocking with me on this journey!@WWE pic.twitter.com/k0WvN7C2TM — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 23, 2024

– In a new preview clip for tonight’s BiographY: WWE Legends, Kevin Owens explains what Rob Van Dam such a cool Superstar to watch:

Tune in TONIGHT to hear the story of @TherealRVD in an all-new Biography: WWE Legends at 8/7c only on @AETV! pic.twitter.com/xsUBbdgI0A — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2024

– WWE Top 10 recapped the Top 10 moments from last Friday’s SmackDown: