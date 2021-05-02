WWE News: Xavier Woods Responds to Omos Calling New Day ‘Old News,’ SmackDown in 3 Minutes

– Earlier today on Twitter, Xavier Woods responded to recent comments made by WWE Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos on last week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. As noted, Omos said on The New Day during the show, “The New Day have to earn the right to face us again. They’re old news. Get to the back of the line. They’re not even on my radar.“

Woods tweeted out today, “Maybe when @TheGiantOmos and @AJStylesOrg come back to work then their radar will kick in? Prolly doesn’t work when you’re on vacation.”

AJ Styles said on the show that he and Omos would be ready to party in the ring again this week.

