WWE News: Xavier Woods and WWE 2K19 Up For Gamer’s Choice Awards, Liverpool Gives Sheamus a Shout-Out

– WWE has announced that Xavier Woods and WWE 2K19 have been nominated for awards at the inaugural Gamer’s Choice Awards. Woods is nominated in the Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete) category, with WWE 2K19 up for Fan Favorite Sport Game.

Voting is now open and can be done here. The ceremony airs CBS on December 9th.

– The Liverpool FC’s USA Twitter account gave a shout-out to Sheamus for his support of the team. You can see the post below: