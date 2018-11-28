wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods and WWE 2K19 Up For Gamer’s Choice Awards, Liverpool Gives Sheamus a Shout-Out
November 28, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Xavier Woods and WWE 2K19 have been nominated for awards at the inaugural Gamer’s Choice Awards. Woods is nominated in the Fan Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete) category, with WWE 2K19 up for Fan Favorite Sport Game.
Voting is now open and can be done here. The ceremony airs CBS on December 9th.
– The Liverpool FC’s USA Twitter account gave a shout-out to Sheamus for his support of the team. You can see the post below:
A true Red, through and through 💪
📷 @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/tiBLP3vc1W
— LFC USA (@LFCUSA) November 28, 2018