WWE Night of Champions Match Order Revealed (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is expected to kick off with Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament finals. ALso, Fightful Select has details on the match order for today’s event:

* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* WWEUS Title Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs.Solo Sikoa

* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Title Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025 airs later today at 1:00 pm EST on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.