WWE News: Nikki Garcia Makes It To Cornhole Event Finals, Muhammed Ali Action Figure Coming

– The former Nikki Bella made it to the finals of the American Cornhole League’s Johnsonville SuperHole IV event over the weekend. The event took place on Friday in Milwaukee and PWInsider reports that Nikki Garcia and her partner, ACL pro Eric Zocklein, made it to the finals where they lost to NFL star Aaron Jones and his pro Yetty Irwan.

The event aired live on ESPN2.

– WWE and Mattel have announced that Muhammad Ali get an action figure as part of the WWE Ultimate Edition line. Ali’s figure will be a two-pack, one figure showing him as a boxer and the other featuring him in his special guest referee gear from WrestleMania.

Mattel’s Bill Benecke told Sports Illustrated about the figure:

“Early on in going down this path, we had a lot of discussions about which version of Muhammad Ali to do here. This is a WWE figure, so it made absolute sense to celebrate him in the role of special guest referee at the first WrestleMania—but how could we not deliver on his in-ring look from his boxer vs. wrestler matches? After a lot of conversation, the answer was obvious: both looks were the best, so we did exactly that, and created an Ultimate 2 Pack.”