wrestling / News

WWE News: Noam Dar Says He Has Torn Tendon On NXT, Tavion Heights Joins No Quarter Catch Crew

June 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Heatwave Noam Dar Image Credit: WWE

– Noam Dar says he’ll be out of action for a while with a torn tendon, revealing the news on WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw the Meta-Four leader speak with his stablemates via Facetime and say that he suffered a torn tendon when Ethan Page attacked him several weeks back and will be out of action as a result.

Oro Mensah has been seeking revenge against Page since All Ego revealed that he was the person who attacked both Dar and Mensah. He cut an emotional promo during tonight’s segment about how the Meta-Four meant so much to him because he never felt like he belonged growing up in Switzerland, where he relocated to and ended up in a foster home after his father had a car accident. He said Meta-Four was a place where he felt like he did belong, and they were his family.

– Tavion Heights earned his way into the No Quarter Catch Club with a win over Damon Kemp on tonight’s show. Heights was exuberantly welcomed into the group by Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne after the match, while Kemp looked frustrated:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

No Quarter Catch Crew, Noam Dar, Tavion Heights, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading