WWE Nominated For 5 Webby Awards Including After the Bell, WWE 365, More

WWE has been nominated for five Webby Awards in the online awards’ 24th year, including nominations for After the Bell and WWE 365. WWE announced that they have been nominated for the following categories:

* Podcasts: Sports (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): After The Bell: November 27, 2019 episode

* Social: Sports: WWE’s Instagram account

* Video: Unscripted: Table For 3: Little Big Appetite (Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman)

* Video: Reality: WWE 365: Alexa Bliss

* Video: Reality: The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel

You can vote for the Webbys here until May 7th.