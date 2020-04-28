wrestling / News
WWE Nominated For 5 Webby Awards Including After the Bell, WWE 365, More
WWE has been nominated for five Webby Awards in the online awards’ 24th year, including nominations for After the Bell and WWE 365. WWE announced that they have been nominated for the following categories:
* Podcasts: Sports (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials): After The Bell: November 27, 2019 episode
* Social: Sports: WWE’s Instagram account
* Video: Unscripted: Table For 3: Little Big Appetite (Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman)
* Video: Reality: WWE 365: Alexa Bliss
* Video: Reality: The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel
You can vote for the Webbys here until May 7th.
#AfterTheBell with @WWEGraves has received a nomination in the 24th Annual Webby Awards, and you can VOTE NOW to support WWE’s first official podcast in the “Podcasts: Sports” category!@TheWebbyAwards @AfterTheBellWWE https://t.co/Lcm4DfJcBu
— WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020
