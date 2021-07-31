WWE News: Note On Items Stolen From WWE ThunderDome in May, Nikki A.S.H. On Her New Character

– A new report has some additional details on what items were stolen from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yeungling Center back in May. As reported yesterday, Crime Stoppers of Tampa is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the thief, who stole several items from the facility.

According to Bay News 9, the culprit stole Sheamus’ pendant, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad. You can call the USF Police at 813-974-2628 if you have any information, or visit Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay.

– Nikki A.S.H. spoke with Inside the Ropes for a new interview discussing her character and more, and you can check it out below: