WWE News: Note On Set For Tomorrow’s Smackdown, Uncut WWE Celebrity Family Feud Episode

– A new report has a note on the set plans for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode is taking place in Madison Square Garden and PWInsider has confirmed that the company will be using its more scaled back set for the episode.

Smackdown airs tomorrow night live on FOX.

– The Celebrity Family Feud YouTube channel has released an uncut version of last year’s WWE-themed episode. You can see the “Battle of the Sexes” episode below which saw Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Dolph Ziggler take on Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya with both teams playing for Connor’s Cure.