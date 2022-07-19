wrestling / News
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Women’s Contender Battle Royal, NXT UK Tag Team Title Match
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. There will be a 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship.
Also set for tonight, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend their NXT UK Tag Team Titles against former NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Tonight’s show airs live tonight on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* 20-Woman Battle Royal set to determine top contender for NXT Women’s Title
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly
* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes
* Axiom debuts
WWE also released the following preview clip for tonight’s broadcast:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea