WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Women’s Contender Battle Royal, NXT UK Tag Team Title Match

– WWE NXT 2.0 returns with a new episode tonight on USA Network. There will be a 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the next contender for Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

Also set for tonight, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend their NXT UK Tag Team Titles against former NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Tonight’s show airs live tonight on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* 20-Woman Battle Royal set to determine top contender for NXT Women’s Title

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly

* JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

* Axiom debuts

WWE also released the following preview clip for tonight’s broadcast: