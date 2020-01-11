wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 1.10.19: Austin Theory in Main Event, More

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Venice, Florida, featuring Austin Theory in the main event and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

The meet and greet was with Joaquin Wilde, Reina Gonzales and Brianna Brandy.

* Rik Bugez defeated Elliot Sexton.

* Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar defeated Ogarelli and Cal Bloom.

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Mohammed Fahim.

* Brianna Brandy and Reina Gonzales defeated Indi Hartwell and Deonna Purrazzo.

* Mansoor defeated Dexter Loomis.

* Kona Reeves defeats Daniel Vidot.

* Marina Shafir defeats MJ Jenkins.

* Austin Theory defeats Dorian Mak.

NXT returns to Venice on March 13th

