WWE NXT Live Results 1.10.19: Austin Theory in Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Venice, Florida, featuring Austin Theory in the main event and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

The meet and greet was with Joaquin Wilde, Reina Gonzales and Brianna Brandy.

* Rik Bugez defeated Elliot Sexton.

* Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar defeated Ogarelli and Cal Bloom.

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Mohammed Fahim.

* Brianna Brandy and Reina Gonzales defeated Indi Hartwell and Deonna Purrazzo.

First female match of the night and it has DEONNA!!! I LOVE #NXTVENICE pic.twitter.com/yDWpfsEF5B — Kenzie (@kenziegolay) January 11, 2020

When @ReinaGWWE recognizes HER crowed at #NXTVenice. She definitely had the biggest pop tonight. pic.twitter.com/h9R8tIeGIW — Naturally Phenomenal (@NaturallyP1) January 11, 2020

* Mansoor defeated Dexter Loomis.

* Kona Reeves defeats Daniel Vidot.

* Marina Shafir defeats MJ Jenkins.

* Austin Theory defeats Dorian Mak.

NXT returns to Venice on March 13th