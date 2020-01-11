wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 1.10.19: Austin Theory in Main Event, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Venice, Florida, featuring Austin Theory in the main event and more. The results were, per PWInsider:
The meet and greet was with Joaquin Wilde, Reina Gonzales and Brianna Brandy.
* Rik Bugez defeated Elliot Sexton.
@rikbugez has some pretty good moves #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/WW6roKsIg9
— Haley Caponi (@HaleyCaponi) January 11, 2020
* Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar defeated Ogarelli and Cal Bloom.
nice save!! @Ogarelli_WWE #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/0bYEf33TKx
— Haley Caponi (@HaleyCaponi) January 11, 2020
* Joaquin Wilde defeated Mohammed Fahim.
* Brianna Brandy and Reina Gonzales defeated Indi Hartwell and Deonna Purrazzo.
First female match of the night and it has DEONNA!!! I LOVE #NXTVENICE pic.twitter.com/yDWpfsEF5B
— Kenzie (@kenziegolay) January 11, 2020
When @ReinaGWWE recognizes HER crowed at #NXTVenice. She definitely had the biggest pop tonight. pic.twitter.com/h9R8tIeGIW
— Naturally Phenomenal (@NaturallyP1) January 11, 2020
* Mansoor defeated Dexter Loomis.
* Kona Reeves defeats Daniel Vidot.
* Marina Shafir defeats MJ Jenkins.
* Austin Theory defeats Dorian Mak.
It’s main event time at #NXTVenice. @Dorian_Mak vs @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/ubGOEZw5sT
— Belts, Bats, and Beyond (@BeltsBatsBeyond) January 11, 2020
NXT returns to Venice on March 13th
