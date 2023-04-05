– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show featured the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show. Also, NXT was back to the live broadcast format this week.

Numbers were down this week, with coverage of the Donald Trump indictment and arrest dominating the cable programming rankings on Tuesday. The former United States president was arrested on 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges on Tuesday (April 4).

NXT averaged 555,000 viewers this week. The audience decreased from last week’s show, which drew 620,000 for the Stand & Deliver go-home episode.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE NXT averaged a 0.13 rating. The rating decreased from last week’s 0.16 number. NXT ranked at No. 41 this week, falling from last week’s No. 11 slot.

FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the Tuesday ratings and viewership with a 0.58 rating and 6.462 million viewers.